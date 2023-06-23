JOHSNTOWN, Pa. – Joe Poborsky founded JMA Collision Center in 1989. He built a state-of-the-art facility in South Fork Borough in 2006, just off the St. Michael/Sidman exit of U.S. Route 219. He subsequently spent years saving money to build a second location in Johnstown’s Kernville neighborhood. In 2013, Poborsky opened that location at 505 Somerset St., just off the Bedford Street exit of the state Route 56 bypass. His third location opened in February 2021 at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and state Route 271, four miles west of Ebensburg.
At all three locations, JMA Collision Repair brings cars back to exact factory specifications.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: I worked at several collision shops for years and worked at home in the evenings and weekends, and it grew into what we have now.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: When I first started fixing cars, there were no computers in vehicles. Today, there are many computers in cars, and they are state-of-the-art wonders designed to withstand high-speed crashes and protect the occupants. It is our duty to repair these vehicles back to pre-accident condition so they can withstand an accident in the same manner.
Question: How has your business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: We stay on top of all the latest repair trends and techniques to continue to be the leader in this industry in this area.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: To see my children continue this business.
Question:: How broad is the territory reached by your products or services?
Answer: People come from a large area, approximately 25 miles for our services, but most people come from within five to 10 miles of our shops.
Question: What have been your biggest business challenges?
Answer: Hiring and training employees.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain a business in Johnstown?
Answer: Work hard, anything worth having is not easy. Do something you like.
