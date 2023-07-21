JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Emma Spinelli began making sandwiches for mill workers employed by Bethlehem Steel Corp. more than 70 years ago. Today, Em’s Subs is operated by the Beckner family.
Bill and Melanie Beckner bought the business 17 years ago. Melanie Beckner died in March. Their son, Heath, and his wife, Rebekah, joined the family business in 2013.
Em’s has grown to include five locations. The Beckners own all five sub shops, as well as The Meadows, an ice cream shop.
The answers to the following questions were provided by Heath Beckner.
The goal of presenting this questionnaire is to show how time-tested businesses have grown and endured. For more, listen to the podcast.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: It was started by Emma and Pete Spinelli in 1952 with a small dairy store in Roxbury. They passed it on to their son Ron and daughter-in-law Sharyn, who grew it to three locations.
Bill and Melanie Beckner bought the business in 2006. The Beckners added two more locations for a total of five.
Heath Beckner joined the business in 2013.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: Baking our own bread, POS (point of sale) updates, online ordering, equipment upgrades and the availability of different products.
Question: How has the business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: We have more of a variety of products and more ways to pay.
The core items have stayed the same, but we’ve added more variety and have become more computer-dependent.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: Customers telling stories about going to Em’s when they were a child; helping young employees develop good work habits; providing a quality product at an affordable price.
Question: How broad is the territory reached by your product or service?
Answer: We serve the Johnstown and Somerset areas, but travel subs have been taken all over the country.
Question: What have been your biggest challenges?
Answer: Like every other business, it is finding and keeping good help. And recently the price of products has been fluctuating and the availability has been inconsistent.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain a business in Johnstown?
Answer: Do something you are passionate about and have experience in doing. Talk to people other than family and friends and find out what they think. (Bankers, business leaders, etc.). Don’t do it if you are not going to be involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.