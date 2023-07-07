JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For more than 100 years, Brett Insurance Agency has provided businesses, homeowners and car owners with insurance to help them recover from losses. President Jim Brett is the third generation of his family to run the business in downtown Johnstown. One of his sons, Will Brett, a producer with the business, has plans to succeed his father as the fourth generation.
An affiliation with a network of similar independent agencies across multiple states, and the retention of good people to work with him, Jim Brett said, have been keys to Brett Insurance’s success through the years.
The agency has expanded regionally throughout Cambria and Somerset counties. All of Brett Insurance’s work is based at 225 Vine St., Johnstown.
Answers to the following questions were provided by Jim Brett.
The goal of presenting this questionnaire is to show how time-tested businesses have grown and endured.
For more, listen to the podcast.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: Brett Insurance Agency has been proudly serving Johnstown and the surrounding areas for more than a century. Our business was started in 1920 by my grandfather, W.L. Brett.
The agency was operated by my grandmother and various family members and was eventually acquired by my father, James T. Brett. I came onboard in 1981, and my son, Will, is now the fourth generation of Bretts working for the agency.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: When I came into the fold in 1981, we were a three-person operation with a limited network of insurance carriers. In 1995, I had the opportunity to tap into the franchise model of the Keystone Insurers Group. This relationship opened up a wide variety of top-rated carriers, which allowed our agency the access to sell a new range of policies. With this expansion of options for auto, homeowners, small commercial and life insurance, along with an aggressive sales approach, we have been able to grow and sustain our client base and now employ a staff of 12.
Question: How has your business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: At our core, we still do business the old-fashioned way – face to face – but technology and automation has allowed us to reach a wider client base. Our partnership with the Keystone Insurers Group positions us nicely to give competitive options to our clients and has helped us to evolve at the pace of the industry.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: The most rewarding aspect is always the people – the people we work with, the people that we work for, and the businesses that make our community tick. Being a part of the Johnstown business community and meeting other small family businesses like ours only benefits our work. It is our honor to insure generations of families in the area, getting to know the families who become our friends. It is also, and very significantly, rewarding to employ a hard-working staff, most of whom have been here for more than 10 years.
Question: How broad is the territory reached by your products or services?
Answer: We view ourselves as a regional agency that covers everywhere from Northern Cambria to southern Somerset County and beyond. Our office is centrally located in downtown Johnstown. We strive to serve our community and make sure that we have the best options for our clients. It has been a pleasure to watch the business grow, and we will always take a call or a meeting to see where we can help.
Question: What have been your biggest business challenges?
Answer: Staffing has always been the biggest challenge, as well as the biggest contributor to our success. We are grateful for our hard-working and dedicated staff, but it has been a challenge to attract new employees that meet the high standards our customers expect.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain a business in Johnstown?
Answer: My advice would be to have a solid business plan and provide a solution to a need. When you believe in what you are doing, you will bring the necessary tenacity to work hard every day, and in turn that will make you successful. Enjoy the people that you work with and find a strong commitment to the betterment of your community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.