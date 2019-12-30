Through its first four years, Johnstown’s Vision 2025 volunteer initiative has moved from developing strategies to beginning action on community revitalization and economic development.
Its new name, Vision Together 2025, recognizes that shift, as well as the expansion of its activities and participants, facilitators Wally Burlack and Ryan Kieta said.
“We call it an evolution,” Burlack said at the Vision Together 2025 office in the Johnstown Area Regional Industries building, 245 Market St.
“Vision was only a framework, it was not a plan,” he said.
Originally, Vision 2025 identified three areas to address: Economy, community and environment. A fourth area, good governance, connected the three.
Volunteers have been working in capture teams to complete projects in each area of focus.
By working through local government and other agencies, Kieta said the volunteers have been able to bring millions in government funding.
“We are estimating that the capture teams have raised about $18 million of cash investment, leveraged into the city since 2016,” Kieta said in an email providing the latest Vision Together 2025 financial impact breakdown.
The results gained the Johnstown initiative attention from community development leaders across the state and even nationally, Burlack said.
With the framework in place, the grass-roots collaboration is ready to take a more directed approach and has identified nine key areas for Vision Together 2025.
Three focus on people, to support today’s leaders and raise future leaders, invest in youth and promote health and wellness.
Five economic priorities include attracting and retaining businesses, modernizing infrastructure, addressing blight and housing demand, promoting the community as a desirable place to live and conserving and promoting of natural resources.
Effective organization, leadership, local government and supporting systems represent the ninth priority.
Burlack calls it an “implementation strategy” that will help attract funding for more projects. They include capital projects, including the revitalization of Johnstown Inclined Plane, and catalytic projects, such as the Center for Metal Arts on Iron Street.
He defined catalytic projects as those that stimulate other investments, such as restaurants and hotels for visitors.
“People from all over the world are coming to Johnstown to take (metal arts) classes,” Burlack said. “That catalyzes additional investments.”
The new name also recognizes the growth in participation, with more local volunteers, companies, nonprofits and government agencies represented on the collaborative steering committee, Burlack said.
That committee has been meeting for more than a year to plot the future course, Kieta said.
“It was always with evolving what was happening,” Kieta said. “It was never with the intention of replacing or subordinating all the work that has been done by the capture teams.”
Amy Bradley, president of CEO of Cambria Regional Chamber, said the Vision Together 2025 name change recognizes how the collaboration of community organizations has grown to build on the capture teams’ work.
“I think it’s exciting,” Bradley said. “It keeps support of what the capture teams are already doing. It gives them more resources and more people backing their work.”
She called it a “cohesive effort to move forward.”
Josh Yoder, CamTran assistant executive director, said the expanded Vision Together 2025 is supporting progress.
“I think it’s really bringing the community together now as a whole,” Yoder said. “It is really picking up the pace of these projects.”
Burlack said a formal public rollout of the new name and new logo is in the works.
