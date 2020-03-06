An Everett man pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown on Thursday to five charges related to investigators’ allegations that he bought and sold guns and gun parts that had been stolen from a federal facility in West Virginia.
The court was told that Richard Adam Schreiber, 38, bought stolen guns, gun parts and rounds of ammunition from Christopher Lee Yates, then sold them on the internet, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced after the plea was entered.
Yates was a security guard at the National Firearms and Ammunition Destruction Branch (NFAD) in Martinsburg, West Virginia, where some law enforcement agencies send firearms and ammunition to be destroyed. Investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said that Yates stole at least five machine guns, 115 handguns, 3,000 slides and an unspecified amount of ammunition from the facility.
According to Brady’s office, ATF agents seized 101 firearms, 1,352 slides and 123,229 rounds of ammunition from Schreiber, as well as an additional 28 firearms, including three machine guns, from people to whom Schreiber sold them.
U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson scheduled Schreiber’s sentencing for Aug. 13. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $1.25 million fine; Brady’s office said that the actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offense and any previous criminal history.
Yates, who was charged in the Northern District of West Virginia with similar offenses and pleaded guilty last year, is serving a 14-year prison sentence.
