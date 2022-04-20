EBENSBURG, Pa. – A pair of events are set to be held Saturday on Cambria County’s trails to mark “Celebrate Trails Day.”
According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s website, the conservancy started “Celebrate Trails Day” in 2013. Typically held on the fourth Saturday in April, it is a way to encourage people across the country to get outside and enjoy the nation’s trails and trail systems.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority will be hitting the undeveloped section of the C&I extension of the Ghost Town Trail along Beulah Road in Nanty Glo to clean up tires and other debris before construction can even begin on the trail.
“Community involvement in cleanup projects like this one help bring a more personal connection to trails in our region.
“Our goals are not only to beautify the area as we prepare for a trail this summer, but more so to help the environment,” Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the authority, said. “The debris and tires left behind are hazards to the nearby waterways, wildlife habitats and vegetation. We hope to help restore these areas so that trail users can experience nature in ways it was intended all along, in its natural state.”
Lusk said that volunteers will arrive at the meeting location along Beulah Road, which can be found by the coordinates 40.46278, -78.82090 in a GPS or map application, and will be directed to a parking area.
Volunteers will be supplied with gloves, vests and trash bags.
“Volunteers will be cleaning up debris …, removing tires from the trail corridor and hillside beside the Blacklick Creek …, and there are a couple larger items, for example a couch that will need removed,” Lusk said.
“We have a truck on site to haul items off the trail, as well as a side-by-side to help tires get up the hillside to the trail.”
Lusk added that volunteers should not arrive with any off-road vehicles without authorization first. Volunteers can email Lusk at cambriaconservationrecreation@gmail.com if they’d like to help in that way.
Later that evening, the authority will be sponsoring a Frog Walk on the Path of the Flood Trail lead by Aaron Capouellez, of Pennsylvania Woods and Forests.
The walk will begin at the newest section of the trail at 106 Ribbon Lane, South Fork.
“This walk will focus on the frogs and toads from Pennsylvania, exploring through the wilderness to conserve and educate participants of the incredible species that call the woods and forests home,” Lusk said.
“Learning about some of the habitat along the trail is not only fun, but can educate individuals on what is native to our state and area. There is a lot of history not only in the story of the trails … but also in what species also call this area home.”
Registration will be open until the morning of the frog walk at https://www.pawoodsandforests.com/event-details/frog-walk-with-cambria-county-conservation-and-recreation-authority.
