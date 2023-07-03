EBENSBURG, Pa. – Author Hilary Hauck has scheduled a book signing and talk for her new novel, “The Things We’ll Never Have.”
The signing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bohemian Bean, 623 W. High St., Ebensburg, with the author talk at 5 p.m. July 12 at Classic Elements Inc., 345 Main St., Johnstown.
“The Things We’ll Never Have” is the third book Hauck has penned, having found success with her other offerings, “From Ashes to Song” and children’s book “The Wrong Kind of Magic.”
The new story follows main character Everleigh in 1960s Italy.
She’s there searching for her fiance, Gualtiero, who mysteriously disappeared before their wedding.
When she finally tracks down Gualtiero in his hometown, he turns out to be a stranger she doesn’t know.
Teaming up with two unlikely friends, the trio uncover a shocking truth about the man Everleigh was to marry.
This book will be available at Classic Elements, The Book Nook and The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar in Indiana, at online retailers and through Hauck’s website, www.hilaryhauck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.