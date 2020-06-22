In celebration of Pollinator Week from June 22 to 28, the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial will host a Facebook Live at 3 p.m. Tuesday to showcase its Pollinator Project in partnership with Flight 93 National Memorial.
The Friends of Flight 93 Pollinator Project is an environmental and educational initiative that focuses on cross pollination of native pollinators by honey bees.
The event will feature the Friends’ Learning Center coordinator Danielle Miller and beekeeper Darci Sanner, of Summer Smiles Honey Farm, who will highlight why pollinators are important to food channels and ecosystems while giving viewers an inside look at the Flight 93 hives, including the queens, bee colonies and maintaining the eight hives that house over 500,000 bees.
The presentation can be viewed at www.facebook.com/Flight93Friends.
