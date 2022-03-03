JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event will have you taking a trip to the past while commemorating the present.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will present “From Germania to JAHA” from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. It’ll showcase the entire building and celebrate its rich history.
In 1907, the Germania Brewing Co. building was built in Cambria City. It included a courtyard ringed by a five-story brew house, a bottling plant and a cooperage and warehouse.
Prohibition put the company out of business in 1919, and the building became Ferguson Packing Co., then later housed Morris Electric Supply Co. and Morris Paper Co. Since 2001, it has been the home of the Heritage Discovery Center, which is owned and operated by JAHA.
“We’re telling the story of early industrial America with our exhibitions, and our building helps tell that story in a really tangible way,” said Richard Burkert, president and CEO of JAHA. “With this event, we hope to encourage people to explore the entire building and see all we have to offer.”
The event will feature three floors of live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and each attendee will receive six 2-ounce samples of locally- produced wine from B & L Wine Cellars or beer from Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
On the first floor, attendees can browse the gift shop and the exhibition “America: Through Immigrant Eyes.” B & L Wine Cellars will offer samples of Cambria City Red and Pink Catawba and charcuterie cups will be served, while guitarist George Byich plays.
The second-floor galleries will feature entertainment from Jeff Perigo, and Stone Bridge Brewing Co. will offer samples of its Heritage Czech Pilsner, with special labeling created as a tribute to Germania Brewing Co., and its Downtown Brown Ale. A mini-pierogi and potato pancake bar with assorted dips and toppings will be served, along with glazed kolbassi bites.
The Johnstown Children’s Museum on the third floor will offer an assortment of mini-gobs, along with pairings from Stone Bridge Brewing Co., with Her Majesty, a coconut imperial porter, and B & L Wine Cellars, with Thunder Red and Riesling.
On the fourth floor, the Ethnic Social Club will have a cash bar and music by the Whiskey River Panhandlers.
“Given the theme of the evening, we thought ethnic food with local beer and wine were especially appropriate,” said Stephanie Daniels, director of rentals and sales for JAHA. “We’re also excited to include other businesses located right here in our historic neighborhood.”
In the Iron & Steel Gallery, the “Mystery of Steel” film will be shown throughout the evening, and a docent will be on hand answering questions about the Bethlehem Steel exhibit.
In addition, mini-tours of the various exhibitions in the building will be offered.
There will be a photo booth courtesy of Top Dog Productions, a 50/50 and a basket raffle.
Floral arrangements by Cambria City Flowers will be on display.
“I hope people walk away with a sense of the history of this building and this building’s place in Johnstown’s history,” said Deb Winterscheidt, director of development for JAHA. “We want them to have the desire to then come back and see entire exhibits and experience the museum.”
Tickets are $50, and it’s recommended they be purchased in advance. Sponsorship opportunities also are available.
To purchase tickets, call 814-539-1889 or visit www.jaha.org and click “Special Events.”
