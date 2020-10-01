Johnstown Area Regional Industries will host a virtual supply chain workshop for startup and established small manufacturers who are making or commercializing new or existing products from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The workshop offers a panel discussion with supply chain experts who will introduce participants to the supply chain buyers’ network, explain how to make connections and enter new markets.
To attend, log on to jari.ecenterdirect.com/events/1996 for registration information.
Information: 814-262-8366 or email dbalog@jari.com.
