Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 351 Second St., Conemaugh, will honor local veterans during a special event held at the church on Sunday.
The celebration of veterans will feature keynote speaker U.S. Army Major Bruce Jordan.
The event will begin at 3 p.m., and will be followed by a dinner, which will also be held at the church.
The church event is free and open to the entire public.
For more information, call 814-539-1770.
