A 24-mile trail “challenge” will return in September to benefit efforts to further develop the September 11 National Memorial Trail.
The nonprofit September 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance has organized the event for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m., with the course beginning in Berlin and winding its way through Shanksville and the national memorial before returning to Berlin.
“The 9/11 Trail Challenge engages community partners and trail enthusiasts while calling attention to the monumental events of September 11, 2001,” the alliance’s president, Tom Baxter, said.
Riders may register online at www.911trail.org/trailchallenge.
Proceeds will be directed to a 9/11 trail fund under the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Baxter said.
