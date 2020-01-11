If a wedding is in your future, you’ll want to make this event your one-stop shop.
The 2020 Johnstown Bridal Showcase, sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
More than 40 experts from the wedding and bridal industry will be on hand with samples of their work.
Mary Anne Rizzo, director of advertising for The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, said the event continues to attract interest every year.
“We want people to be inspired, and this is a great place to start planning or finish up planning,” Rizzo said. “You can meet some of the best vendors in the area and they’ll show you the latest styles and trends and technologies that can be used in planning your wedding. It’s a fun day and a fun event.”
Vendors will include bridal and tuxedo shops, florists, jewelers, caterers, cake decorators, hair and makeup professionals, photographers, videographers, entertainers, limousine companies, venues, transportation companies, gift registries and honeymoon specialists.
“We have new vendors coming in, so word of mouth is reaching beyond this area,” Rizzo said. “Vendors receive such good responses and say they want put on for next year.”
She said brides are coming from across the region to get ideas for their big day.
“People are coming from all over – Altoona, Pittsburgh, Maryland – and we’ll probably have an attendance of over 300 again this year,” Rizzo said. “What the event does is gives the bride and her family a starting point. Wedding planning can be overwhelming, so this a nice place to come and start getting those ideas.”
Rizzo said the show vendors are some of the finest in the business and can help women plan their weddings and also offer recommendations on additional services.
“I tell the vendors when they come to be prepared to do business that day, bring your calendars, your rates and information sheets,” Rizzo said.
The latest trends in gowns and tuxedos will be put on full display from 3 to 4 p.m. during a fashion show.
Fashions from David’s Bridal and Miller’s Tuxedo Rentals & Sales will be modeled.
Sunflowers With a Smile will be providing the bouquets, and DJ Jack Labarko Inc. will supply the music for the fashion show.
Tickets for the showcase are $10 and are available at The Tribune-Democrat office, 425 Locust St., in downtown Johnstown, or online at www.johnstownbridalshowcase.com.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
A ticket qualifies the bride-to-be to receive a free one-year subscription to Johnstown Magazine and a chance to win door prizes as well as grand prizes of driveaway vacations for a weekend stay at a hotel.
