The fourth annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. March 27 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. A brief ceremony is planned for 10 a.m.
All veterans from the Vietnam era are invited to attend the event hosted by Veteran Community Initiatives, Vietnam Veterans of America No. 364 and Conemaugh Valley Veterans.
There will be a memorabilia display, music and light lunch.
