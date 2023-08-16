JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This concert will have you feeling all sorts of funky.
“An Evening of Funk” featuring Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band and Big Fat Mallard will be presented as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Free Concert Series on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band performing at 7 p.m., followed by Big Fat Mallard taking the stage at 9 p.m.
“I think funk is a type of music that almost everybody likes, and it’s really fun to dance to,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which presents the series. “We’re thrilled to present two strong regional funk bands as we come together to celebrate a wonderful 2023 season at Peoples Natural Gas Park.”
Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band represents all of the musical styles from all the years of Vipond’s musical journey. He writes songs about individuality, the creative process, love, social protest, Big Brother, disconnectedness, big dreams and little dreams, all the while trying to speak the truth through the music.
Based in Altoona, the band last appeared at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in 2012.
“They are a really strong regional band, and we try hard to showcase some of our talented local and regional acts,” Johansson said.
Big Fat Mallard was founded during the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. The group was created with the intention of spreading smiles and happiness across the region through the use of fun, fast-paced funk music.
Big Fat Mallard features an array of talented singers and horn players over a rock-solid rhythm section, and appeared on the main stage at the Three Rivers Arts Festival that was held in June.
The Pittsburgh-based band is known to play originals and tasteful covers.
“They are a newer act on the Pittsburgh scene, but they have gotten quite a bit of attention,” Johansson said. “We’ve not presented them in Johnstown before, and we think it’s going to be an exciting set. Funk bands are a lot of fun, and everything that I’ve seen from them is terrific.”
Johansson said that coming off the success of the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, attendees will be treated to an evening of upbeat, celebratory vibes.
“I think we’re going to have a really good party,” she said. “They’re a good pairing together, and it’s going to be great and a lot of fun.”
A food vendor will be on site. There also will be a bar. Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
Free parking is available in the Bold Athletics parking lot, 60 Walnut St.
No pets are allowed in the park.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
