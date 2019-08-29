The following is the performance schedule for the Cambria City Ethnic Festival:
Friday
Third Avenue Arts Stage
5 p.m.: Heavy Chest.
7 p.m.: Kulani West African Dance and Drummers.
8 p.m.: Jimmy Adler Blues Band.
Holy Cross
6:30 p.m.: Tom Katz.
St. Mary’s
4 p.m.: Jerry Intihar.
7 p.m.: Johnstown Classic Rockers.
ACRP
5 p.m.: Irish Pretenders and Irish step dancers, outside.
5 p.m.: Dead Irish Blues, inside.
8 p.m.: Full Kilt, outside.
Ace’s
4 p.m.: Just JJ Acoustic.
8 p.m.: Keystone Keys Dueling Pianos.
Saturday
Third Avenue Arts Stage
1 p.m.: That Oldies Band.
3:30 p.m.: Adrianna’s Arabian Jewels.
4 p.m.: Crew of The Half Moon.
6 p.m.: Billy Pilgrim.
8 p.m.: AFRO N’AT.
Holy Cross
1:30 p.m. Moore Brothers.
2 p.m.: Pirate Parrot.
6:30 p.m.: Three of Hearts.
St. Mary’s
5 p.m.: Various ethnic dancers.
7 p.m.: Tom Katz.
ACRP
1 p.m.: Tree, outside.
4 p.m.: Dead Irish Blues, inside.
5 p.m.: Full Kilt, outside.
9 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen, outside.
Ace’s
4 p.m.: Denise Baldwin Acoustic.
9 p.m.: Octane.
Sunday
Third Avenue Arts Stage
Noon: Denise Baldwin’s Artist Showcase.
2 p.m.: Annamarie Chantel.
3 p.m.: The Birddogs.
4 p.m.: Les Hunter Band.
Holy Cross
2:30 p.m. Rewynd.
St. Mary’s
1 p.m.: Rhythm Masters.
5 p.m.: Totem.
ACRP
12:30 p.m.: Tree, inside.
Noon: Irish step dancers, outside.
1 p.m.: Jaffa Highlanders Pipes & Drums, outside.
2 p.m.: Irish Pretenders, outside.
Ace’s
11 a.m.: Just JJ Acoustic.
