Chris Houston, right, and Dustin Greene, co-owner of Ace's in the Cambria City prepare Ace’s outside booth for food and drink sales, and entertainment, for the 31st annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

The following is the performance schedule for the Cambria City Ethnic Festival:

Friday

Third Avenue Arts Stage

5 p.m.: Heavy Chest.

7 p.m.: Kulani West African Dance and Drummers.

8 p.m.: Jimmy Adler Blues Band.

Holy Cross

6:30 p.m.: Tom Katz.

St. Mary’s

4 p.m.: Jerry Intihar.

7 p.m.: Johnstown Classic Rockers.

ACRP

5 p.m.: Irish Pretenders and Irish step dancers, outside.

5 p.m.: Dead Irish Blues, inside.

8 p.m.: Full Kilt, outside.

Ace’s

4 p.m.: Just JJ Acoustic.

8 p.m.: Keystone Keys Dueling Pianos.

Saturday

Third Avenue Arts Stage

1 p.m.: That Oldies Band.

3:30 p.m.: Adrianna’s Arabian Jewels.

4 p.m.: Crew of The Half Moon.

6 p.m.: Billy Pilgrim.

8 p.m.: AFRO N’AT.

Holy Cross

1:30 p.m. Moore Brothers.

2 p.m.: Pirate Parrot.

6:30 p.m.: Three of Hearts.

St. Mary’s

5 p.m.: Various ethnic dancers.

7 p.m.: Tom Katz.

ACRP

1 p.m.: Tree, outside.

4 p.m.: Dead Irish Blues, inside.

5 p.m.: Full Kilt, outside.

9 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen, outside.

Ace’s

4 p.m.: Denise Baldwin Acoustic.

9 p.m.: Octane.

Sunday

Third Avenue Arts Stage

Noon: Denise Baldwin’s Artist Showcase.

2 p.m.: Annamarie Chantel.

3 p.m.: The Birddogs.

4 p.m.: Les Hunter Band.

Holy Cross

2:30 p.m. Rewynd.

St. Mary’s

1 p.m.: Rhythm Masters.

5 p.m.: Totem.

ACRP

12:30 p.m.: Tree, inside.

Noon: Irish step dancers, outside.

1 p.m.: Jaffa Highlanders Pipes & Drums, outside.

2 p.m.: Irish Pretenders, outside.

Ace’s

11 a.m.: Just JJ Acoustic.

