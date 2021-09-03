JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a year of not doing much of anything, Nancy and Chet Borosky, of Southmont, were thrilled to be walking the streets of Cambria City during the first night of the Ethnic Festival on Friday.
"We come every year," Chet Borosky said.
The only festival they missed was 2020 because a full-scale event wasn't held.
Nancy Borosky said she and her husband are drawn to the festival by the food, music an – most importantly – the gobs.
They weren't the only ones.
People packed Chestnut Street, checking out the vendors and standing in long lines for traditional dishes, such as haluski, pierogi and halupki.
There were also several vendors selling barbecue, Mexican dishes, and other favorites with just as many waiting their turns.
"All the food down here is good," Chet Borosky said.
Ethnic Fest started Friday and runs all weekend.
Food, live entertainment and vendors are posted from 3rd to 10th Avenue along Chestnut Street and will be open 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.
'Nice to get out'
April Sweeney brought her daughter, Maggie, and son, John, to enjoy the night.
"We just love the haluski and pierogi," she said.
Since the Coopersdale family missed last year's festival, they wanted to make a point of attending this year.
Maggie said she enjoys the different cultures while her brother added that he prefers shopping – specifically at the Peruvian booth, if possible.
For Brittany and Brian Cernic, the music was what brought them to the annual event.
The pair traveled from Windber with their daughter, Lily, to hear the Dead Irish Blues band because the fiddler, Marty Faiers, used to teach Brian Cernic.
"It's nice to get out and listen to music," he said.
His wife agreed and Lily said she was also enjoying herself – watching with intense focus while the band played "The Fields Of Athenry."
"Every time they finish a song she claps and says 'Good job,' " Brittany Cernic said.
Aside from the live entertainment, the family planned to get some food while they were in Cambria City.
'Finding Your Roots'
A new draw for the event was the genealogical station set up in the WorldMarket@EthnicFest.
The "Finding Your Roots" booth offers visitors help locating their family history with help from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College's Dean of library services and special projects Barbara Zaborowski and and Joyce Homan, a Cambria County Library reference librarian.
"We're helping people find their genealogy," Zaborowski said. "It's really exciting."
West End resident Patricia Barrett stopped by Ethnic Fest to speak with those manning the booth.
"I want to find out about my ancestors because our parents never talked about it," she said.
Specifically, Barrett was looking for information about her maternal great-great-grandmother.
She said she loved that Zaborowski and Homan were available to help because she had hit a roadblock in her research.
For more information about the weekends events, visit the Cambria City Ethnic Festival Facebook page.
