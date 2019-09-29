Dozens of cultures were represented during the third annual Multi-cultural International Food Festival Saturday, held in conjunction by The Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies and Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
A sellout crowd of 150 volunteers and guests enjoyed cuisines from Afghanistan, the Caribbean, Libya, Egypt, Guatemala and several others prepared by community cooks, each tasked with preparing a traditional entree, side or dessert to represent their heritage.
“This is the largest ethnic dinner we host,” said Melody Tisinger, interim director of Bottle Works. “People love the variety of the food. It’s something you can’t find often in Johnstown.”
Along with the meal, the festival provides live entertainment from dance troupes, including Bollywood dancers, the Kulani West African Drum and Dance and Adriann White, a yoga and belly dance instructor who performed a Shamadan candle dance.
“It’s a way to pay homage to your heritage and your culture,” Tisinger said.
Samaah Sbeitan of the Unity Coalition said the idea of breaking bread with others to come together inspired her to start organizing the event.
“It builds a bridge between people,” she said. “I do this to bring people together. Everyone is eager to share their part of the world.”
Sbeitan prepared a Libyan dish of couscous with a meat and vegetable stew to represent her culture, but also made Palestinian and Egyptian dishes to represent the heritage of other friends and family members.
Aside from spending much of the past two days preparing numerous dishes, Sbeitan also brought her own collection of traditional cultural clothing from across the world for attendees to see and even borrow for the evening.
Sbeitan said the event is important especially to her six children – to showcase their roots and learn about others’.
“I want people to be familiar and my kids to be proud of who they are,” Sbeitan said.
The proceeds from the dinner benefit education programs at Bottle Works and the Unity Coalition.
Following the dinner, many attendees traveled to the Center for Metal Arts for another sold-out event, a performance by The Six as part of the Iron to Arts Corridor Concert Series.
The Six includes Greg Joseph and Rob James of the Clarks, Jim Donovan, formerly of Rusted Root and now a member of the Sun King Warriors, along with Dan Murphy of the Sun King Warriors, Dave Antolik and Chuck Olson.
