JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Behavioral Health of Cambria County will hold ethics training for Cambria County mental health providers from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Cambria County Academic Center, Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
The workshop will provide an overview of ethical principles for mental health professionals. There will be hands-on discussion of cases and ethical dilemmas in participants' work.
Registration is required by Sept. 1 and can be done online at www.surveymonkey.com/R/Ethics91622. Information: rvalle@bhocc.org.
