The State Ethics Board on Thursday released the full consent order related to technical violations by a former Greater Johnstown School Board member, detailed in a document sent to The Tribune-Democrat.
The violations of the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act reported for Vincent Arcurio include:
• Voting on the creation of a position, assistant to the superintendent, when “he possessed a reasonable expectation” that his wife – now Superintendent Amy Arcurio – would be appointed to fill that new job.
• Not checking a box on the statement of financial interest forms for two years.
• Approving payment through “generic lump sum” motions to the Cambria County Child Development Corp., where Vincent Arcurio’s father, Robert Arcurio, was a site coordinator at the time.
Along with the explanation of findings, the report said Vincent Arcurio was directed to make a $2,500 payment to the ethics board through the school district.
He was also instructed to not accept “any reimbursement, compensation or other payment from the district representing a full or partial reimbursement of the amount paid in the settlement.”
Vincent Arcurio’s attorney, Michael Carbonara, said the payment was not considered a fine or restitution, and the amount has already been paid.
In early February, Carbonara issued a press release asserting that Arcurio had been “exonerated” through the ethics investigation.
“I stand by my press release,” Carbonara said Thursday.
Offsite meetings
The ethics report brought to light a practice of closed-door meetings involving school board members held at the Union Social Club on Clinton Street from 2004 to 2017.
The former board president, the late Richard Unger, regularly held these meetings with multiple board members, according to the report.
“During the meetings at the Social Club, the board routinely agreed to hire applicants who were related to a board member and/or an individual known by a board member,” the consent order states.
At the next meeting, board members would abstain from the vote when hiring family or friends in exchange for casting votes in favor of hiring other member’s friends or family, the ethics report says.
Carbonara noted that Vincent Arcurio is not mentioned in relation to these meetings.
The report says that investigators did not obtain any evidence that Amy Arcurio’s hiring or ensuing promotion was due to any quid pro quo action by her husband.
The report also states that there is no evidence to suggest that Amy Arcurio was the subject of discussions at the social club meetings.
‘In black and white’
Community member John DeBartola, who filed the ethics complaint against Vincent Arcurio, said he maintains his stated position that Amy Arcurio should resign, along with the board members from the times of the secret meetings.
“I feel this report exonerated me, not Vince,” DeBartola said.
DeBartola said he will continue to attend Greater Johnstown School Board meetings and “demand” that Amy Arcurio and the other board members step down.
He added that he hopes the board will pass a motion to further investigate the report’s findings, and said he was vindicated by the fact that the meetings at the social club have been addressed.
“I’ve been saying this for five years and here it is in black and white,” DeBartola said.
The ethics board investigators wrote at the end of the order that they do not recommend any further action be taken by law enforcement or another authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.