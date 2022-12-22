EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg will host an estate planning seminar.
The seminar will feature attorney Lauren Cascino Presser, who will cover a variety of topics, including the difference between power of attorney and guardianship; what medical decisions are covered by a living will or advance healthcare directive; how to protect assets if your spouse has to enter a nursing home; when to update an estate plan and understanding aging parents financial affairs and end-of-life wishes.
The seminar will take place on Jan. 27 at the Cambria Care Center Memory Care main dining room.
There will be hors d’oeuvres from 5 to 6 p.m. with the presentation from 6 to 8 p.m.
Those interested can call Michele at 814-471-2183 to RSVP.
The event is free and open to the public.
