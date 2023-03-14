JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown-area labor community bid farewell to one of its most important figures ever on Monday at Ernest “Ernie” Esposito’s funeral.
Esposito, 89, of Stonycreek Township, died last Wednesday.
“He was an icon,” said Dave Carey, AFSCME District Council 83 staff representative and vice president of the Greater Johnstown–Somerset Central Labor Council.
Carey said of Esposito that “everything he did was for working families and the union.”
Esposito’s long career included stints as United Steelworkers District 10 subregional director and Greater Johnstown–Somerset Central Labor Council president.
“It was his lifeblood,” Carey said. “I don’t know if you can really explain it. It was just his life. Besides his family, labor was his family. That’s how he treated it. To me, our discussions were (about how) it was so important to make sure people had a voice and they were well-represented and protected from some of the shady things companies do to people. It was his way of helping people.”
Esposito was recalled as “a good man always working for the common man” and “one of the brightest & most brilliant minds of his era” in remembrances posted at wharrisfuneralhome.com.
Esposito, who began his career at Bethlehem Steel Corp. in Johnstown, led the effort to set up a scholarship for high school seniors and college students.
“It’s something that we named after him now, too, as the Central Labor Council to honor him,” Carey said. “Now it’s going to be honoring his memory, unfortunately.”
Esposito was also heavily involved in politics, serving as a delegate to five Democratic National Conventions.
“He was a great friend to the Democrat Party. He was never to be missed when he was giving one of his rousing speeches,” Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nina Licastro wrote in a text. “He had a great way of stripping away all the bull and delivering why it was so important to go out and volunteer and vote.”
Licastro described him as “diehard labor, strong in his principles, always fighting for the right to organize.”
“You don’t find too many like Ernie Esposito anymore. We were lucky to have him fight for working men and women for so long,” Licastro said.
