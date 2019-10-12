Johnstown will be grooving to the sounds of blues and rock ‘n’ roll music at an upcoming concert.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will present the Eric Tessmer Band, a high-octane blues/rock band from Texas, Saturday inside the Community Foundation Oilhouse at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St. in downtown Johnstown.
The show also will include special guest Midnight Graffiti.
Gates will open for the event at 6 p.m. Midnight Graffiti will perform at 7 and the Eric Tessmer Band will follow at 8:30 p.m.
“To me, Johnstown is a special place for music,” Tessmer said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the Flood City fest or a concert series, I always get excited about going to back there to play.”
Shelley Johansson, JAHA’s director of marketing and communications, said Tessmer is a huge favorite in Johnstown since the first time he played the AmeriServ Johnstown FolkFest in 2006.
“He’s since come back to Johnstown in 2010, 2012, 2015, and most recently for a summer concert in 2017,” she said. “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to present him once again.”
Tessmer is a guitarist, musician, singer and songwriter who hails from Austin, Texas.
He is considered to be one of the most vibrant guitarists to follow in the footsteps of blues-rock legends such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Tessmer’s live shows have captured audiences’ attention across the United States as power-packed sessions that can light the house on fire without the need for lighter fluid.
He began playing at a young age, inspired by his father and grandmother.
In 2000, Tessmer moved to Austin at the age of 19 to play gigs with musicians and bands, earning local credibility as he honed his craft of riffing with speed, power and control.
He later formed his own power trio, the Eric Tessmer Band, in 2003.
Through a battered ’59 Fender Stratocaster producing vintage-correct tones, Tessmer kickstarts the engine left idling by guitar players of the past.
Known as one of the hardest working musicians in the area, he continues to travel the United States, Canada and Europe, and has shared the stage with notable musicians such as Dick Dale, Anders Osborne, Tab Benoit, Monte Montgomery, Gary Clark Jr. and Chris Duarte.
Tessmer plans to play an acoustic and an electric set as part of the evening.
“This is also a chance to showcase the Community Foundation Oilhouse, which was improved this summer by the addition of acoustic tile on the walls, beams and hanging from the ceiling,” Johansson said.
“The sound quality in there is significantly better, as we heard during the music festival, which really makes that facility much more appealing for a wide variety of events.”
Midnight Graffiti is female fronted classic rock ‘n’ roll, featuring Natalie Kurchak and Terri O’Leary on lead vocals, John Kurchak and Bernie Kralik on lead and rhythm guitar, John D. Kurchak on bass and Jason Williams on drums.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
