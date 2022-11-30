JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Chautauqua Region Music Alliance will present an intimate evening with Eric Lindell and Anson Funderbaugh Friday at Mission Inn., 417 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show to begin at 8 p.m.
Lindell has played the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival five times, first appearing in 2003, as well as two additional local concerts. As a pair, Lindell and Funderbaugh have appeared six times at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Tickets are $40 in advance online at www.eventgroove.com and $45 at the door.
