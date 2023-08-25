EBENSBURG, Pa. – The company that owns the property where a nearly two-week gas leak occurred in Jackson Township last year has submitted the findings of an investigation into the cause of the leak to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
In a notice from Equitrans Midstream Corp., the company said that they submitted the root cause to the November gas leak at the Rager Mountain Storage Field in Jackson Township on Thursday.
According to the company, a comprehensive root cause analysis was conducted by a third-party promptly following the nearly two week gas leak.
In the notice to shareholders, the company reported that the direct cause of the venting from the well was due to water and oxygen induced corrosion on the outside diameter of the top joint of the well and the infiltration of organic and inorganic matter into the annulus, which resulted in a failure of the well casing.
According to the notice, the causes of the failure were due to the company’s practice of keeping the annulus vent open to allow for the safe venting of gas permitted water, air and solids to enter the annular space, which may have contributed to the corrosion.
Following the November gas leak, which produced over 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas into the air, the company received numerous violations/citations from DEP with the first on Nov. 7 and the last earlier this month. The company projects $10 million in operating costs for Rager Mountain, with $2 million being budgeted in the third quarter related to incident remediation.
