VINTONDALE, Pa. – Remediation efforts that followed a November gas leak in Jackson Township have cost Equitrans Midstream Corp. over $8 million, according to year-end reports for the company.
Diana Charletta, Equitrans president and chief operating officer, said during a presentation of the company's financial reports that efforts to remediate the leak from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19 at the company’s Rager Mountain storage facility, 555 Dishong Mountain Road, cost the company $8.1 million.
She noted that the inventory at the storage facility has been reduced and the company continues to explore the cause of the leak.
“We continue to evaluate whether and to what extent all of the inventory loss was due to the venting, or whether some was due to migration,” Charletta said. "The root cause investigation phase is now underway.”
While the company was able to remove gas for customers, no gas is to be placed into the wells.
"We currently do not have permission to inject gas into the Rager Mountain field," Charletta said, "but we are having active productive discussions with (the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) and are hopeful that they’ll authorize us to inject gas during the coming season.”
Since Nov. 7, the company has received 16 citations from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Fifteen inspections from the department have resulted in continued violations. Six new violations have been noted since Dec. 9, and the last noted inspection was on Jan. 31.
William Barbin, solicitor for the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, said that some of the violations noted by DEP came when some of the incident's aftermath affected the authority’s property.
“It appears that some amount of the backflow water blew out of the well, and ended up on authority property that is part of the Red Run watershed,” Barbin said. “We don't have any indication that it was a lot. There's no indication that it rolled down the hill into the stream, but there appears to be soil contamination up there that we're working with Equitrans to find the appropriate way to get it cleaned up.”
The company projects $8 to $10 million operating costs for Rager Mountain, with $5 million being budgeted in the first quarter related to incident remediation.
