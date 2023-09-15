VINTONDALE, Pa. – The company that owns the property in Jackson Township where a nearly two-week gas leak occurred last year was cited again by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) over site access.
According to the department, Equitrans Midstream Corp. was cited previously for not providing DEP with access to its other sites.
In December, DEP requested that Equitrans provide the department with access, which includes key or gate codes, to all of its sites so that inspectors could conduct unannounced inspections as authorized under state law.
On Sept. 6, DEP issued Equitrans a notice of violation regarding site access.
The department is reviewing the gas company’s response to that notice, which identifies, among other issues, security concerns associated with federal agencies.
