VINTONDALE – Operations to repair a line leak at a gas storage facility in Jackson Township were continuing two days after the leak, according to an official with Equitrans Midstream Corp.
An update from the company on Tuesday said that equipment and materials began arriving Monday and onsite preparation activities were initiated. The remaining equipment was expected to arrive by midafternoon on Tuesday and site preparation work was expected to continue throughout the day.
“As part of the preparation, crews are taking action to redirect the flow of gas away from the immediate vicinity of the area in which the work will take place,” the company’s update said.
According to the company, procedures to halt the venting of gas are expected to begin Wednesday morning, and are anticipated to continue for 24 to 48 hours. Once venting activities begin, they will not be conducted after sunset.
According to Natalie Cox, with communications and corporate affairs for Equitrans Midstream, the company was notified at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday of an incident at its Rager Mountain storage facility, which is located at 555 Dishong Mountain Road.
Cox said that there were no reports of any injuries and an evacuation of nearby property owners was not necessary.
She added that there were no immediate public safety concerns.
Cox said the company’s technicians arrived at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday and observed natural gas venting from one of the storage wells.
“The storage well is one of 10 operating storage wells and two observation wells located at the facility,” she said.
A safety perimeter was established and, in line with safety protocols, the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the incident, Cox said.
According to a statement released by the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services, the fire department also deemed there was no hazard to the public Sunday night.
Cudd Well Control has been retained by the gas company to assist in assessing the well and addressing the venting of gas – and arrived Sunday evening.
The flow of gas in and out of the Rager Mountain storage facility has been temporarily suspended and, as of Monday afternoon, there is no estimate for when the facility will be back in service.
A community hotline (888-574-6944) has been set up to provide general updates as incident management continues.
