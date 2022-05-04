ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Despite having to dodge some downpours, area high school students came together on Wednesday for the good of the environment.
The annual Cambria County Conservation District Envirothon competition was held at Disaster’s Edge Environmental Education Center at 1889 Park in St. Michael. The experience was meant to provide students with a better understanding of natural resources and instill a dedication toward protecting and improving the environment.
This year, 13 teams from Bishop Carroll Catholic, Blacklick Valley, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria and Portage Area high schools participated.
“There are five testing stations – aquatics, forestry, wildlife, soils and Waste to Resources,” said Jackie Ritko, environmental education coordinator for the Cambria County Conservation District. “Students start preparing for this in the fall and they work as a team.”
Teams moved from one station to the next every 35 minutes, completing written tests on each topic.
“For wildlife, the Game Commission put together a test with mounts and different things for them to identify, all based on Pennsylvania wildlife,” Ritko said. “For the soils test, the (Natural Resources Conservation Service) sponsored that. The Bureau of Forestry sponsored the forestry test, and we had the Fish and Boat Commission helping with aquatics, and we went and collected live specimens from the stream for that test.”
The winning team advances to the state competition that will be held later in the month at Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, Union County. State winners advance to the national event, which will be held in July in Ohio.
Ashlyn Hudak, a sophomore at Portage Area High School, said this was her first year participating in the Envirothon.
“I wanted to be a part of this, and I’m learning more about the environment and the issue we could face if we don’t help to create a better atmosphere for ourselves,” she said. “My family is into fishing, so the aquatics part was interesting to learn about and broaden my horizons. I think more people should do this and become aware about it.”
Penn Cambria High School student Austin Wheeler said he prepared for the competition by looking over environmental information and quizzes.
“My topic was about landfill-related things, so I was looking at the types of landfills and how to recycle,” the junior said. “I feel like more people should get involved with this because you can learn things about the environment that you might not know, especially with these current topics. By becoming better connected to the environment, you’ll want to do more to turn things around.”
Ritko said that by participating in the Envirothon, students will hopefully become more aware about conservation and the environment in their daily lives.
“It’s simple things like picking up trash and not littering that can make a difference,” she said. “It’s just that appreciation for the environment and that conservation-mindedness is what I hope they’re gaining from this.”
