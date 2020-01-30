Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown, is seeking original artwork for its upcoming “Food As Art” exhibition.
The two or three dimension pieces are to be created with or include a food theme.
Work can be submitted through Feb. 9.
The exhibit will be on display from mid-February through the end of March.
A series of workshops, classes, presentations and forums centered around the “Food As Art” exhibit are being planned.
For more information on exhibit specifics, call 814-539-4345 or 814-243-2224.
