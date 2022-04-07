The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation are seeking artists and craftspeople to submit their work for inclusion in the annual “Art of the State” exhibition.
The exhibition is open to residents at least 18 years of age, who will compete in five categories – painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft and photography/digital media.
More than $4,000 in cash awards will be presented.
Application deadline is May 6. Additional information and the link to enter can be found online at statemuseumpa.org/ ArtoftheState.
The exhibit will be open to the public from Sept. 11 through Jan. 15 at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 North St., Harrisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.