U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson’s office is accepting entries into the 2021 Congressional Art Competition from students living in the 15th Congressional District, which includes part of Cambria County.
A submission must:
• Be two dimensional;
• Be no larger than 26 inches wide, by 26 inches tall, by 4 inches thick;
• Not weigh more than 15 pounds;
• Be original in design, concept and execution;
• Not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity to foster and showcase the creative talents of students throughout the Congressional District,” Thompson said. “While we were unable to gather last year due to COVID-19, I look forward to meeting the contestants, admiring their artwork, and hosting the winner in Washington, D.C.”
Submission deadline is April 30.
All participating students from the 15th Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in Dubois. Students, friends and family will be invited to a reception to celebrate their work and meet the congressman and local artists at 2 p.m. May 8. The winners of the Congressional Art Competition will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a full year and be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Full contest rules are available at house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.