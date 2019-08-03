Entrepreneur Endeavors question and answer with Chef Thomas Chulick and Denise Thompson, owners of Back Door Café in Cambria City:
Why did you choose to become an entrepreneur?
Thomas: The reason we chose to do what we did was because of the great following we had with our catering business. We had so many people asking us to showcase our food and our entertaining abilities with Denise at the forefront. It was almost imperative for us to open a restaurant.
Denise: I’ve been self-employed since 1984 and Tom has been self-employed since 1976, so both of us have this mindset that if we are going to work really hard, I want to do it for myself.
To what do you credit your business’ success?
Denise: Consistency. We decided to set the bar high and stay there.
Thomas: We’ve stuck to our original idea. We’re still working hard every day to impress everyone that comes through that door.
What advice would you give to new or burgeoning entrepreneurs?
Denise: It’s going to be way harder than you think it is. When you have a great idea, don’t be afraid to try to make it work. And you have to be prepared to give it your everything. It’s not easy to do any small business.
How do you define success?
Denise: I think success is a feeling of accomplishment and maybe acceptance. The money is definitely secondary.
Thomas: Acceptance is a big part of it for me. Johnstown has really been good to us, and has recognized us. They know we are here.
What was the most significant turning point in the success of your business?
Thomas: Putting in the brick oven. Six years into this, we decided to rework the restaurant. So we stepped back and added the oven, which really sets our food apart because it’s a different kind of heat.
Denise: The brick oven has given us a signature style.
Which individuals were the most influential in your success and why?
Denise: No one in particular, but instead the early faith people had in us to do this.
Thomas: The faith and confidence that some people had in us originally, these people still have in us today. We are thankful those people.
What is your legacy that you want to leave behind?
Denise: That this was a place that they always felt welcomed. And that we showed our gratitude. I think those two things are extremely important.
