New Year’s resolutions oftentimes get put to the wayside.
These resolutions are courses of action to accomplish a personal goal, but for many, the effort to pursue these goals lessens with time.
For Somerset County native Karen Mosholder, the decision to commit to her resolution a few years ago has transformed her hobby into a thriving small business.
“I make the same New Year’s resolution every year – to learn something new. I try to do things that push myself out of my comfort zone,” Mosholder said. “About 10 years ago, I read a news article about the declining honey bee population, and a group in Pittsburgh was offering a few classes trying to encourage people to put up a couple hives in their backyards to mitigate that.
“I put up a couple hives and just kind of fell in love with beekeeping.”
Somerset-based business
Today, Mosholder is the owner of Somerset-based Bumbleberry Farms. The business offers products such as pure honey, honey combs and flavored cream spreads. The spreads, which are made from scratch, include flavors such as sticky-buns cinnamon, maple spiced, dark chocolate and sea salt caramel, all of which go well with toast, oatmeal and yogurt, or in coffees and teas, she said.
“The spreads have just really started to take off. I think that they are really versatile, so they appeal to a lot of people,” Mosholder said.
Mosholder’s spreads have not only gained the attention of locals, they have also found their way into homes across the nation – being sold at several local, regional and national retailers, as well as on private labels – thanks to a recent deal with shopping channel QVC.
“I was set up at the East Coast Fancy Food show in the Pennsylvania section and QVC sent one of their representatives to my booth,” Mosholder said.
“He was so impressed with my honey spread, he took it back to QVC and told them ‘they had to try it.’ ”
Appeared on QVC
The Somerset native appeared on the QVC network a few weeks ago to showcase her assortment of honey and cream spreads, an experience that Mosholder said she’ll never forget.
“I felt so blessed and I have tried to approach my business that way,” she said. “I didn’t set any goals for myself that day other than to enjoy the experience and be in the moment. And it went really well.”
Kelly Hunt, SBA Western Pennsylvania district director, said it’s gratifying when large corporations reach out to small, women-owned manufacturing businesses.
“It’s a win-win situation for both parties,” she said. “Large businesses gain that niche product, while their smaller counterparts and communities thrive.
“We’re proud of Karen’s growth from a home-based business to a local manufacturer – creating both jobs and a national appetite for her products,” she said. “She’s currently working with our Women’s Business Center to obtain her Women-Owned Small Business Certification, enabling her to find more opportunities with large retailers, and perhaps in government contracting.”
Mosholder’s time on QVC went so well she was asked to return to the network to spotlight her products again. She’s scheduled to appear again on the television network in mid-November.
Doubling sales
Since launching Bumbleberry Farms in 2011, Mosholder has doubled her sales, and says her entrepreneurial journey has been as sweet as her products.
“I’ve always kind of been more of a risk-taker,” Mosholder said.
“My husband is the grounded one. We work well as a team. So I thought ‘I’m just going to go for it and see what I can make happen.”
Mosholder said an entrepreneur course that she enrolled in at Chatham University helped to get her in the mindset of running a small business. Her mixed background as a former educator, journalist and marketer also helped to equip her with the tools she believes were necessary to become an entrepreneur.
“All roads lead to where we stand,” Mosholder said. “And I think all of the experiences of my past helped me get this going. I believe in the power of small. Every year I try to take on a cause that makes the world a better place.
“Last year, I decided to focus on moms or women in our community who might have trouble finding work because of their family’s obligations,” Mosholder said. “I remember what that was like when I worked in health care with a 31/2-year-old and twins.”
Mosholder is no longer alone in this manufacturing venture, where raw honey and its complementary spreads are hand-poured into bottles, labeled and sealed with a food-safety waxed top.
“I hire moms and let them set their own hours, because I remember what it was like having little kids,” Mosholder said.
“They can work late afternoons or early evening and spend time with their families.”
Not all honey is ethically and transparently sourced, Mosholder explained from her Berlin Plank Road facility.
With retailers swarming to sell her products, Mosholder saw plenty of benefits to becoming a True Source Honey provider, combining her Somerset honey with other certified providers.
True Source Honey is an effort by a number of honey companies and honey industry participants to call attention to the problem of illegally sourced honey. The group also strives to maintain the reputation of honey as a high-quality, highly valued food.
“It’s not only self-regulating for the industry, but ensures honey is ethically sourced and customers are getting a good-quality product,” Mosholder said.
New facility
While the hives are located at Mosholder’s Somerset residence, she now has her sights on a new facility to house production.
“Three years ago, I was working out of the garage at my house and moved into this facility,” she said. “I quickly outgrew this and now we’re moving into a 6,000-square-foot facility just a mile away from here.
“And that’s been another blessing.”
Mosholder plans to move into the new space, located in an industrial park, some time in mid-November, she said.
“We are the first ones in an industrial park that was finished 10 years ago,” Mosholder said.
“For me, it feels like something hopeful. And I’m hoping that me getting that good energy flowing up there will encourage other people maybe to build or start businesses or move businesses there.
“It’s an incredible space. I’m bringing my bees there,” she said.
“And we’re anxious to get in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.