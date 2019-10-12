Why did you choose to become an entrepreneur?
Fred: I always wanted to own my own (nondestructive testing) laboratory, and my goal was to obtain the certifications required and do the market research. And the market research was good, so we decided to become entrepreneurs.
To what do you credit your business’ success?
Jimma: Our employees. If it wasn’t for the employees, their dedication and loyalty, this wouldn’t be possible.
Fred: The fear of failure was also in there somewhere. It’s motivated me for 18 years and it’s always there.
What advice would you give to new or burgeoning entrepreneurs?
Fred: Someone told me a long time ago, “If you’re going to open up a donut shop, you better work at one for many years and learn every aspect, because for everything that you think of before you start the business, there’s five or six things that you didn’t think of.”
You cannot possibly cover everything that you’re going to be up against prior to opening business until you actually do it.
How do you define success?
Fred: Being profitable throughout the year is a relative level of measurement for success.
What was the most significant turning point in the success of your business?
Fred: In 2004, we were awarded a contract where we literally had to triple the size of our workforce. We did work for them from 2004 to 2011. That in itself catapulted us to where we began to feel successful.
Which individuals were the most influential in your success and why?
Fred: Greg Hudspeth, of Amarillo, Texas, and Mike Makdad, a Johnstown native who now lives in Dover, Delaware. These two people really believed in me and were very convincing.
What is your legacy that you want to leave behind?
Fred: Just being known as employers who were kind and fair ... and family oriented.
Jimma: We want our name to live on, not just with our family, but our clients as well.
