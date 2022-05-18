JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – If you're a whitewater enthusiast, the Stonycreek Rendezvous is where you'll want to be this weekend.
Sponsored by the Benscreek Canoe Club, the event will be held Friday through Sunday at Greenhouse Park, Route 403, Tire Hill.
The rendezvous emphasizes recreation, races, whitewater rafting, musical entertainment and a kayaking rodeo.
Each year, the Stonycreek Rendezvous attracts more than 1,000 boaters and rafters to participate in one of the best whitewater rivers in the eastern United States, with rapids rated from Class I (beginner) to Class V (expert).
Along with Pennsylvania boaters, organizers see people coming from Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina and Canada.
To ensure adequate water levels, the release valve at the Quemahoning Reservoir will be opened at 11 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"We've got a really great stretch of Class III plus whitewater in the Stonycreek Canyon," said Mike Cook, president of the club. "Depending on how much rain we get, some of the other tributaries to the Stonycreek might run as well, and then we have the more placid sections that become nicely boatable down through the city."
The event will offer races that will entice boaters of all experience levels.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, a Class II/III downriver sprint race will be held from Carpenter’s Park to Greenhouse Park and it consists of kayakers, open boaters and canoeists.
"We always have a good turnout for the race, and there's all kind of classes and we do it by age group," Cook said. "It's a really fun event, and people look forward to it."
Cost is $20 and includes a Stonycreek Rendezvous T-shirt.
Due to liability issues, if the Ferndale gauge is 5 feet or more, the race will be canceled.
The annual freestyle rodeo will kick off at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the park.
Judging will be based on trick difficulty, variety and style in classes for beginners, intermediates and advanced.
"You don't have to worry about finding a spot to watch the boats go down the river because it all takes place in the waves that Greenhouse Park was designed around," Cook said. "People get two 45-second runs to do tricks in the waves."
The rendezvous will wrap up Sunday when boaters can take to the water for casual activities.
Trips through the Stonycreek Canyon will be timed with the releases to ensure an optimal experience.
In addition, there will be vendors offering boating gear and demonstrations. Food vendors also will be on hand.
A raffle will be held Saturday offering people the chance to win boating and outdoor gear.
A variety of musical entertainment will be offered Friday and Saturday.
"I hope people will get out there and see what an absolute treasure of a resource our rivers are in the Johnstown area," Cook said. "This is a growing activity in the region and something that can drive economic growth."
Admission is $10 for a weekend pass.
Tent camping at Greenhouse Park will be available for $20 per person for the weekend. Firewood will be available on-site through the Boy Scouts.
Proceeds from the rendezvous will be used to pay for whitewater releases from the Quemahoning Reservoir.
For more information, visit www.benscreekcanoeclub.com.
