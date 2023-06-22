EBENSBURG, Pa. – Hot wings, cool wheels and live music are on tap for Ebensburg’s Wheels & Wings.
The Thursday event ushers in Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.
“Wheels & Wings is a nice addition to the Thunder in the Valley weekend, and it gives us an opportunity to showcase our downtown and invite people in and see everything that Ebensburg has to offer,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director.
“We see thousands of people come in who hang out for the night.”
The event will begin with a wing-off among local restaurants and food vendors at 5 p.m.
A panel of five judges will hand out awards to the best wings, hottest wings, best sweet and spicy wings, and most creative wings.
Additional food vendors will line up from 5 to 10 p.m. along West Sample Street, serving fresh-cut fries, brisket, smoked ribs, hot and sweet Italian sausage, pulled pork, haluski, wood-fired pizza, Philly cheesesteaks, chicken fingers, burgers, hot dogs, and macaroni and cheese.
“We have some new vendors this year, so that’s exciting,” Koss said.
“We have a little bit of everything, and there’s something for everybody.”
Dauntless Volunteer Fire Company, The Castle Pub and Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will sell adult beverages.
New this year, Excise Distillery, of Patton, and Moonshine Mine Distillery, of Nanty Glo, will be on site.
Live entertainment by local rock band Giants of Science will be featured from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Center and Sample streets.
“We had a great response to them last year, and a lot of people really liked having them, and they were asking to bring them back,” Koss said.
“They’ve been around for a while and have a local following, so we’re excited to have them back, and they are a great fit for the event.”
Vehicle registration for the car, truck and motorcycle show will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The first 250 vehicles will be registered, and the first 100 registered will receive dash plaques sponsored by Roundhouse Harley-Davidson.
Registration is $10.
Vehicles will enter at Caroline and High streets.
Vehicles will be judged by classes, including one truck class; three bike classes – sport, cruiser and custom; and five-car classes – pre-’50s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, and later.
Judges will award trophies to winners in each class, and a best-of-show award will be given to one car, truck and motorcycle.
“We see between 150 to 200 vehicles,” Koss said. “People come early and set up, and they like to show off their vehicles. They really take pride in them.”
Awards will be announced at 8:30 p.m. in the entertainment area.
In addition, Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will sell Wheels & Wings T-shirts, featuring a new logo design, and other merchandise at a booth along West Sample Street.
“This event has its own following, and we see many of the same people coming out year after year,” Koss said.
“It’s a nice night out in Ebensburg.
“We close down many of the downtown streets so you can walk around freely and get something to eat, listen to live music, enjoy the cars and check out the restaurants and bars.”
First Student will operate a free shuttle to and from BikeFest at the American Legion Fairgrounds and downtown Ebensburg from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
For more information, call 814-472-8414 or visit www.ebensburgpa.com/wheels-and-wings.
