WINDBER, Pa. – From genealogy to Lego club, STEAM classes and more will be available throughout the summer at Windber Public Library.
The monthslong events will kick off at 11 a.m. Wednesday with a story time and craft.
Those will continue July 19, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.
On July 10, the littleBits Coders science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics camp is being held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where children ages 8 and older can learn basic coding skills.
That class will run every day through July 14.
Two genealogy classes are also scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. July 12 and Aug. 2.
At 2 p.m. July 20, children can take part in the “When You Read, You Score” event, where they will hear a hockey story and spend time with Johnstown Tomahawks mascot Chopper.
