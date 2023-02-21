JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This show will have concertgoers jamming out to the sounds of rock and country music.
Whiskey Myers, with special guests Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Described as a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country with comparisons to The Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin, the band has played more than 3,000 live shows to increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007.
Whiskey Myers fifth studio album “Whiskey Myers” debuted at No. 1 on the country and Americana/folk charts, No. 2 on the rock chart and No. 6 on the all genre Billboard 200 chart.
The self-titled project followed their previous album, “Mud,” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with the single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all genre.
The band’s most recent album, “Tornillo,” was released in July.
Whiskey Myers has sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications.
“This is a band that has a lot of appeal to a lot of different people,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
“There are people who are primarily rock fans who are into this band, and there are people who are primarily country fans who are into this band and everywhere in between. There’s a lot for people to enjoy.”
The band known for its high-energy live show and unique sound also has earned success with features, and an appearance on Paramount network’s hit TV show “Yellowstone.”
“They’ve reached a lot of their fanbase through ‘Yellowstone’ that has featured their music pretty prominently,” Mearns said. “That has had a lot to due with their rise in popularity as well.”
Whiskey Myers’ music also has been featured in the Netflix series “What/If,” the film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and the CBS series “SEAL Team.”
“It’s a fun attitude with this band and they’re about having a good time, and that resonates with a lot of people,” Mearns said.
With the two opening acts along with Whiskey Myers, Mearns said people will be treated to four hours of music.
“This should make a lot of people happy to have this much music going on through the night,” Mearns said. “It’s on the weekend and everybody is excited to get out of the house and unwind and have a good time.”
For more information on Whiskey Myers, visit www.whiskeymyers.com.
Mearns said the concert is near a sellout, and it’s a good sign that people are willing to come out for shows.
“They still have that appetite for top-quality entertainment in this area,” he said.
“The support that we’re receiving from Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties is fantastic, but we’re also showing that we’re bringing people in from the eastern parts of the state, the Pittsburgh area, Maryland, West Virginia, New York and Ohio. There are a lot of people who are traveling to Johnstown for our shows.”
Limited tickets are available at $56.50 and $76.50, plus fees.
Updates on additional tickets being released will be posted on the 1st Summit Arena’s Facebook page.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.