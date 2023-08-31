JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Celebrate the holiday weekend by taking in some flashy vehicles.
West Hills Regional Fire Department will host its inaugural Labor Day Weekend Cruise-in from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Westwood Plaza in Lower Yoder Township.
“It’s always nice to take the opportunity to get involved with the community,” said Matthew Clawson, event chairman. “Being able to hold a public event and meet the different people who we serve always is nice.”
Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome to enter the show. Cost is $10 per vehicle.
“We know there’s a large classic car scene around Johnstown, but this is open to anyone interested in attending,” Clawson said.
Categories for judging include judges’ choice, best import 2000 or newer, best domestic 2000 or newer and best off-road or Jeep. There also will be categories for individual years.
Judges will be state Rep. Frank Burns, Steve Carlson and a representative from the Johnstown Street Survivors Car Club.
Trophies will be awarded for first place.
There also will be a low car limbo contest and a power wheels race for children with prizes awarded to the winner.
In addition, the fire department’s apparatuses will be in display.
“We’ll have a table set up to sell merchandise and pass out fire prevention information, and we’ll also have applications for anybody interested in joining the department,” Clawson said.
Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Hammer.
Proceeds will benefit the fire department’s operating costs.
“With West Hills Regional Fire Department being as large as it is – we serve Westmont, Brownstown, Ferndale and a portion of Lower Yoder – it’s a lot of operating costs per year and we have multiple pieces of equipment that we’re looking to replace or service,” Clawson said. “Trying to keep up with those costs is crucial.”
Organizers plan to make the cruise-in an annual event.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064670890988.
