JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The West End Improvement Group has planned two holiday events for the upcoming weeks.
A Hometown Neighborhood Christmas is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 246 Chandler Ave., Johnstown. Food will be served at 3 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
WEIG is also holding its sixth annual Christmas Decorating Contest.
Judges will canvas the West End from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, looking for the best decorated house in the following categories: techno, classic Christmas, over-the-top decorations, spirit of Christmas (religious) and decorations through a child’s eye.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 22 and be posted on the West End Improvement Group Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.