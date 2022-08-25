INDIANA, Pa. – The 159th annual Indiana County Fair will be held Saturday through Sept. 3 at the fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
“It’s the end of the summer season and it brings everyone together,” said Alton Strong, fair manager.
“There’s so many kinds of entertainment at the fair, and there’s something here for all ages, from infant to 90 years of age.”
He said the fair is an agricultural showcase.
“You can see agriculture that’s taking place within this county,” Strong said.
“A lot of kids have no idea where their milk or meat comes from, so it’s important to have that education, and that’s an important part of our mission.”
Pre-fair activities will include harness racing at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26.
The fair will highlight an antique tractor pulls at 9 a.m. and modified and farm tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Saturday; crowning of the fair queen at 4 p.m. Sunday; stock and gasoline and diesel 4x4 pickup pulls at 7 p.m. Monday; Band Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday; ATV drag race at 7 p.m. Wednesday; premier showmanship contest at 6 p.m. Sept. 1; limited pro stock tractors and smoker series tractors, big rig semi-pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 2; and stock semi-, tri-axle dump, open diesel and 4x4 pulls at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
“We wanted to have the ATV racing two years ago, but COVID-19 shut us down, and then last year, we got rained out, so this will be our first time to have it and we’re anticipating a large crowd,” Strong said.
“The demolition derby is a big draw along with the tractor and truck pulls. It’s a lot of smoke and noise and it brings them out.”
Livestock judging will be held daily.
A Boone Hill Gallery chainsaw artist will be on hand.
On Sept. 2, the Cheerleading Expo Night will begin at 6 p.m.
Throughout the week, the Kiddie Farm will be available for children to engage in agricultural games and activities.
“It’s a big draw, and on the first Sunday, we’ll have 600 kids go through there,” Strong said.
Fair admission is $8 and includes parking, grandstand events, community stage, all buildings, access to all vendors and concessions, the Kiddie Farm and entertainment shows.
Children 2 and younger will receive free admission.
“The fair has become a reunion for people, and they see people they haven’t seen all year,” Strong said.
“It’s family-friendly, and everything you can imagine is here.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.indianacountyfair.com.
