REVLOC, Pa. – Walk this way to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
The Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with divisions in Cambria and Somerset counties, will hold its Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Revloc Park, 103 Hap Road, Revloc.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a ceremony and the walk at 10 a.m.
“The walk is the No. 1 fundraiser to support the Alzheimer’s Associations, and it’s the largest fundraising event that the association has nationwide,” said Julie Rothrauff, manager of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “There’s more than 6 million Americans who are living with Alzheimer’s, so to have these walk events nationwide is to raise awareness and revenue to support those who are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia-related diseases.”
Featured in the opening ceremony will be the Promise Garden.
Through color, the Promise Flowers represent walkers’ diverse motivations.
Blue is for those who have Alzheimer’s or dementia; yellow is for those supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s or dementia; and orange is for those who support the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
During the ceremony, local people will have the opportunity to share their story and who they are walking for.
Organizers are expecting more than 220 people to attend the walk.
“More than anything, we’re working to bring awareness to the disease,” Rothrauff said. “We hope people will feel empowered because they are doing something about Alzheimer’s. They are making a difference and having an impact on raising awareness and funds to support those living with the disease.”
This year’s goal is to raise $45,000.
Money raised through the walk will be used for Alzheimer’s care, support, research, awareness and advocacy.
“It also supports people in Cambria and Somerset counties who – themselves or families – are dealing with Alzheimer’s and some of the expenses associated with that,” Rothrauff said. “If you have someone who is living with Alzheimer’s, the biggest expense you will have is providing them with a caregiver.”
To register as an individual or a team, visit www.alz.org/walk.
Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive by mail an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.
For more information, call 717-678-6462 or email jkrothrauff@alz.org.
