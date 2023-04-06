JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spring into this series for afternoons of musical entertainment.
The Tuesday Noon Recital Series will resume at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
On Tuesday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra violinist Zelie Eger will play music by Fritz Kreisler and selections from a Johann Sebastian Bach sonata for violin. Her accompanist will be Jeff Hornick, who performs with Inclined to Sing and the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus.
Eger, of Hollsopple, teaches violin at the Greater Johnstown School of Music.
The April 18 concert will present a jazz band composed of students from Greater Johnstown, Forest Hills, Richland and Westmont Hilltop high schools. The director is Greater Johnstown High School music teacher Eric Pfeil, who previously presented the Greater Johnstown High School Jazz Band at the recital series.
The series will conclude April 25 with organist William Jeffrey Jones entertaining. He is the minister of music at First Presbyterian Church in Greensburg and also has served churches in Georgia, Kentucky, Connecticut and North Carolina.
A light lunch will follow each program.
There is no fee to attend the concerts.
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
