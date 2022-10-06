JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The fall season will be filled with the sounds of music in downtown Johnstown.
The Tuesday Noon Recital Series at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., will feature a program of varied musical genres.
“We try to offer programs that people will enjoy, but also recognize it’s of good quality and we’re truly bringing a cultural opportunity to downtown Johnstown at an unusual time,” said George Fattman, task force chairman.
“For some people, this is their only opportunity to attend a concert where they can hear good music and have a nice lunch.”
On Tuesday, Take Two – Russ and Donna Miller will perform.
The Hancock, Maryland, duo play numerous instruments and sing a wide range of popular music.
Donna Miller was primarily a drummer with country and swing bands.
Russ Miller’s early instruction by U.S. Army Band leader and composer Thomas F. Darcy led to a spot as trumpet soloist in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra.
“He likes to walk up and down the aisle playing his trumpet and getting everybody to sing along,” Fattman said.
“They are still kids at heart, and it’ll be very entertaining.”
The couple have performed throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
A light lunch will follow.
There is no fee to attend the concert.
Funding for the series is provided by contributions from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.