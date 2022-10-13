JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The fall season will be filled with the sounds of music in downtown Johnstown.
The Tuesday Noon Recital Series will be held at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., and it will feature a program of varied musical genres.
“We try to offer programs that people will enjoy, but also recognize it’s of good quality and we’re truly bringing a cultural opportunity to downtown Johnstown at an unusual time,” said George Fattman, task force chairman.
“For some people, this is their only opportunity to attend a concert where they can hear good music and have a nice lunch.”
On Tuesday, the concert will feature the ambient music duo of Alex Price on guitar and Michael Garbett on vibraphone in what they call Resolute Vibration.
Price, a Richland Township native, has toured the world as a violinist on Cunard Line’s Queen Mary II. He is on the faculty of Duquesne University and plays the viola in the Johnstown and Altoona symphonies, and fretted instruments in the Erie Philharmonic.
Garbett, who is a percussionist, lives in Pittsburgh and began his professional career in 2015 with the Inner Urge. He performs with the Biscuits, King Catfish and The Pittsburgh Steeline, the drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“They are off and running, and they’re incredibly talented,” Fattman said.
“It is the most relaxing music I have ever heard.”
A light lunch will follow each program.
There is no fee to attend the concerts.
Funding for the series is provided by contributions from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
