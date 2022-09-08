JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Collectors will be revved up for this annual car show.
The annual Johnstown Super Car Cruise will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township. It will feature antiques, classics, turners, rat rods, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles.
“This started with the idea to have a big event with the purpose of donating the proceeds to some sort of nonprofit charity in the region,” said Duaine Detrick, a car cruise committee member.
There is a $10-per-vehicle registration fee. The first 150 registered vehicle owners will receive a dash plaque and a chance for a door prize.
“If the weather is nice, we can usually expect 250 to 300 cars,” Detrick said. “We attract vehicles from a very large geographic area, including Pittsburgh, State College and Maryland. Some of them are trailered in – they don’t even drive them, they are that quality of show cars. You’ll see top-notch vehicles that you don’t see at other local events.”
Three of Hearts will play a variety of oldies and classic music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A K-9 demonstration will be presented. There also will be military displays, a basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
“There will be gift cards to local restaurants and businesses to baskets for the household and car,” Detrick said.
Food vendors will sell pizza and barbecue. Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship will offer desserts and beverages.
Proceeds will benefit Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364.
“Some of their members are car people, and we have a personal connection with two of our committee members being Vietnam War veterans, so it’s a good partnership,” Detrick said. “They have been our beneficiary for a number of years and it’s worked out well, and around here people really support veterans’ projects. That money stays local and the organization uses funds for veterans’ projects and scholarships.”
He said the cruise attracts around 1,000 people each year.
“It’s amazing how many people turn out for this just to have fun for the day,” Detrick said. “We hope they’ll enjoy all the activities and support the Vietnam veterans’ group. We also hope they’ll have a good time looking at all the beautiful cars and talking to the owners.”
There is no admission fee. The event will be held rain or shine.
The cruise is sponsored by 1st Summit Bank, FNB Trust Co., East Hills Engineering Associates LLC, Ribblett, Krouse Automotive, GAP Federal Credit Union and Hair It Is.
For more information, call 814-288-6035 or 814-242-1792, or visit the Johnstown Super Car Cruise Facebook page.
