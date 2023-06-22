That's entertainment

The following entertainment is scheduled for Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in downtown Johnstown:

Thursday

Central Park

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Krazy Kat Daddies

• 2 to 4 p.m.: The Frick Brothers

• 5 to 7 p.m.: Moore Brothers Band

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Felix and the Hurricanes

Suppes Ford Biker Mall

• 3 to 5 p.m.: Take Two

• 6 to 8 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers

• 9 to 11 p.m.: Bonedigger

PNG Park

• 4 to 6 p.m.: Jaded Lips

• 7 to 9 p.m.: Hells/Bells

• 10 p.m. to midnight: Jasmine Cain

Friday

Central Park

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Full Kilt

• 2 to 4 p.m.: Freedom Rocks

• 5 to 7 p.m.: Three of Hearts

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Octane

Suppes Ford Biker Mall

• 4 to 6 p.m.: Dany Vavrek

• 7 to 9 p.m.: Midnight Acoustic

• 10 p.m. to midnight: Cajun Norm and the Jam Session Band

PNG Park

• Noon to 2 p.m.: The Stone Bridge Blues Band

• 3 to 5 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers

• 6 to 8 p.m.: The Cash Out Show

Main stage at PNG Park

• 8:30 to 10 p.m.: The Kentucky Headhunters

• 10:30 p.m. to midnight: Colt Ford

Saturday

Central Park

• 12:30 to 2 p.m.: Gene the Werewolf

• 3 to 5 p.m.: Michael Christopher Band

• 6 to 8 p.m.: The Rusty Shackles

• 9 to 11 p.m.: Tom Katz

Suppes Ford Biker Mall

• 1 to 3 p.m.: Desperadoes

• 4 to 6 p.m.: Hot Wax

• 7 to 9 p.m.: The Stone Bridge Blues Band

• 10 p.m. to midnight: Krazy Kat Daddies

PNG Park

• Noon to 2 p.m.: 7 Mile Run

• 3 to 5 p.m.: Giants of Science

• 6 to 8 p.m.: Jasmine Cain

Main stage at PNG Park

• 8:30 to 10 p.m.: Buckcherry

• 10:30 p.m. to midnight: Warrant

Sunday

Central Park

• 1:30 to 4 p.m.: The Pastimes

Suppes Ford Biker Mall

• 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: The Boomers

PNG Park

• 1:30 to 4 p.m.: Trevolta