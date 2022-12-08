PORTAGE, Pa. – The Grinch can’t ruin this holiday celebration.
Portage Winterfest will be held Friday through Sunday at various locations throughout the borough.
The event will feature entertainment, caroling, a basket raffle, a craft fair, a food sale, children’s activities, a book sale, sleigh rides, self-guided auto tours and an escape room.
“This is our 14th year, and it started as a way to celebrate the holidays through community,” said Bonnie Fox, event committee member. “Businesses and organizations could hold events or offer special sales and they would benefit from people coming in and our community would benefit as well with what was going on.”
This year’s theme is “Whovilation” and is based off the holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
“This theme has really caught on this year,” Fox said. “It’s quite popular with young and old. Everyone knows the Grinch and his heart growing, so it’s a warm feeling.”
On Friday and Saturday, festival activities will include a basket raffle at Portage Public Library, 704 Main St.; holiday treats and door prizes at 1st Summit Bank, 914 Main St.; a Polish food sale with dine-in and take-out available at Hammers Street Church of God, 906 Hammers St.; a soup and bake sale at Bethany United Methodist Church, 700 Farren St.; and Portage Area Historical Society book sale and model train display at Portage Station Museum, 400 Lee St.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Whovilation Correlation with the Portage Area High School music department will be held across from the Chatter Box, 900 Main St., and “Welcome Christmas” will be sung around the tree.
Sleigh rides will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting at the Chatter Box. The cost is $5 per person and includes hot chocolate.
A highlight on Saturday will be the parade at 2 p.m., followed by treats with Santa Claus and a block party at 3 p.m. in the Portage Area Elementary School gymnasium, 84 Mountain Ave.
The Cup of Cheer Hot Chocolate Crawl will begin at 10 a.m. with stops at various businesses. Cost is $5.
Entertainment will feature caroling at 4 p.m. in the gymnasium at Portage Area Elementary School; a brass ensemble performance at 6 p.m. at the Chatter Box; and worship music at 7 p.m. at Hammers Street Church of God.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Jim Koban will sing Christmas carols at the Chatter Box, and a holiday concert will be presented at 6 p.m. at Portage Area High School, 84 Mountain Ave.
Returning for a third year will be an escape room that will be held at Hammers Street Church of God. Hours will be from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $8. To reserve tickets, visit wwww.hscog.org.
This year will include the addition of a self-guided auto tour that will introduce participants to points of interest in Portage.
Fox said Portage Winterfest has a small-town Christmas feel to it, and organizers hope that people will experience the warmth of the holiday.
“You can’t beat a small town for the holidays,” she said. “More and more people ask about Winterfest each year, and there are people who come every year and like the smaller celebration.”
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.
