ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Family and community will be on tap at the annual Forest Hills Festival.
The three-day event will be held Saturday through Monday at Berwind Wayside Festival Park, Route 869, St. Michael.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 is in charge of the festival.
Paul Kundrod, chief of the fire company, said the festival provides a hometown atmosphere along with good cooking.
“We have a nice festival and are keeping it affordable for the people,” he said.
“We’re looking at another fine year of craft and food vendors.”
The arts and crafts show will feature more than 120 booths with vendors selling candles, yard signs, jewelry, clothing, artwork and seasonal outdoor signage and displays.
Each day, a breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. at the fire station, across the street from the festival grounds.
The all-you-can-eat menu of pancakes, bacon, sausage and other breakfast favorites will be available for $10.
“It’s a festival favorite and the response to the breakfast is fantastic,” Kundrod said.
“We see that a majority of the people will then go across the street for the event.”
About 25 food vendors of local churches and civic groups will serve hot sausage, hamburgers, Mexican fare, fresh-cut fries, spit-roasted meats, apple dumplings and ice cream sundaes.
Musical entertainment for Saturday will feature Freedom Rocks at 11 a.m., Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe at 3 p.m. and The Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
At 2 p.m., Forest Hills School District will hold a parade, where the new Ranger mascot will be unveiled.
On Sunday, Bazooka Joe Acoustic will entertain at 11 a.m., Russell Wilburn at 2:30 p.m. and Three of Hearts at 6 p.m.
A fireworks display will light up the sky at 9 p.m. Sunday.
“We think it’s one of the best shows in Cambria County, and the people come out for it,” Kundrod said.
“It’s a phenomenal show.”
Le Dance Academy will perform at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by Tombstone at 12:30 p.m. and Johnstown Button Box at 3 p.m.
Bingo will be offered in the social hall, and there will be children’s activities.
“This is family-oriented festival with great entertainment, plenty of food choices, good activities, and the vendors bring quality products,” Kundrod said.
“It’s an enjoyable time.”
